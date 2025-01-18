Esse "very excited" to make Palace move
The winger made the move from Millwall this morning.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Esse told Palace TV. “It’s a good project and a good opportunity, so I just can’t wait to get started.
“For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.
“The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place (for it) and I just can't wait to start playing.
“It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League – but most importantly, (to play) for Crystal Palace.
“Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!”
On leaving Millwall, Esse also said: “Millwall have helped me a lot because I've been there since the age of nine,” Esse explained. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity they gave me to put myself more out there. It was a great place to learn as a young player, making my debut at 17. I'm grateful.”