Esse "very excited" to make Palace move
Romain Esse is excited to have signed with Crystal Palace.

The winger made the move from Millwall this morning.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Esse told Palace TV. “It’s a good project and a good opportunity, so I just can’t wait to get started.

“For every young player, we're all looking for opportunities, and I think this is the best place to really take my game to the next level and push on in my career. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.

“The club's going in a great direction. I think the next step in my development is very crucial. I thought this would be the best place (for it) and I just can't wait to start playing.

“It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I can't wait to play in the Premier League – but most importantly, (to play) for Crystal Palace.

“Palace fans: I can't wait to excite you on the pitch and show you what I'm all about. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys!”

On leaving Millwall, Esse also said: “Millwall have helped me a lot because I've been there since the age of nine,” Esse explained. “I'm very grateful for the opportunity they gave me to put myself more out there. It was a great place to learn as a young player, making my debut at 17. I'm grateful.”

