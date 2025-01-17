Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid

Millwall manager Neil wants Esse's Palace deal to happen as soon as possible

Ansser Sadiq
Millwall manager Neil wants Esse's Palace deal to happen as soon as possible
Millwall manager Neil wants Esse's Palace deal to happen as soon as possibleAction Plus
Millwall manager Alex Neil is seeking a swift resolution to Romain Esse's future.

The 19-year-old did not play for the Championship club in their recent FA Cup clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Esse is the subject of a transfer bid from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

"We want it done for the lad as much as anything else, you know," Neil told BBC Radio London.

"Being in limbo's not a good situation for anyone because if it's not going to get completed, I would be delighted for him to stay, and I'm sure everyone else at the club would be.

"But if it's going to happen, let's get it across the line, let's get it finalised, and we can start to plan what our next steps look like."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEsse RomainMillwallCrystal PalaceChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Millwall chase Brentford defender after impressive spell at Exeter City
Millwall boss Neil admits Palace target Esse leaving
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester