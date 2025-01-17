Millwall manager Neil wants Esse's Palace deal to happen as soon as possible

Millwall manager Alex Neil is seeking a swift resolution to Romain Esse's future.

The 19-year-old did not play for the Championship club in their recent FA Cup clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Esse is the subject of a transfer bid from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

"We want it done for the lad as much as anything else, you know," Neil told BBC Radio London.

"Being in limbo's not a good situation for anyone because if it's not going to get completed, I would be delighted for him to stay, and I'm sure everyone else at the club would be.

"But if it's going to happen, let's get it across the line, let's get it finalised, and we can start to plan what our next steps look like."