DONE DEAL: Palace sign Millwall winger Esse

Crystal Palace have signed Millwall winger Romain Esse.

Esse has signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Palace, joining for a fee of £12m, potentially rising to £14.5m with add-ons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are delighted to welcome Romain to Crystal Palace, and we’re looking forward to working with him to continue his impressive progress to date.

“Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats – the type of player long associated with South London and Crystal Palace Football Club – and everyone at the club is looking forward to watching him shine on the pitch, and fulfil his exciting potential.”

Having put pen to paper with the club, Esse said: “I’m very excited to be here. It’s a good project and a good opportunity, so I just can’t wait to get started.”