DONE DEAL: Millwall sign Brentford defender Crama

Millwall have signed Brentford defender Tristan Crama in an outright deal.

Crama moves to the New Den for an undisclosed fee and length of contract.

Crama joins the Bees in 2020 from France's AS Beziers.

"Tristan is a player we've been watching for a while," Millwall director of football Steve Gallen said, external.

"He is a young, mobile centre-half who can handle the ball. There were a few clubs in for him but he chose us - I'm really pleased we managed to secure his signature."