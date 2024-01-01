Man Utd leave Eriksen hanging over new contract plans

Manchester United are yet to make a move to open new contract talks with Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has been outstanding for United in recent games, but is coming off contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting there's been no movement from management about opening talks over a new deal.

Eriksen has stated he and his family are settled in Manchester and would prefer not to move.

For United manager Erik ten Hag, he has made it no secret how happy he has been with the veteran's form since the start of the season.