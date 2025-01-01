Enzo feeling better about life at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez discussed his progress at the club over the past year.

The Argentine was not at his best during a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town in their last game of 2024.

However, he is focusing on the positives as the club finds itself in a top four position.

“When I arrived it was very difficult, the first year and a half here: change of coaches, the club wasn't doing well, personal injuries,” said Enzo to club media.

“I was not satisfied with what I had been showing, then I got injured, many adverse things happened.

“I tried to move forward and today I feel very good, as does the team. We hope to continue on this path.”