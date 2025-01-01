Enzo feeling better about life at Chelsea

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez discussed his progress at the club over the past year.

The Argentine was not at his best during a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town in their last game of 2024.

However, he is focusing on the positives as the club finds itself in a top four position.

“When I arrived it was very difficult, the first year and a half here: change of coaches, the club wasn't doing well, personal injuries,” said Enzo to club media.

“I was not satisfied with what I had been showing, then I got injured, many adverse things happened.

“I tried to move forward and today I feel very good, as does the team. We hope to continue on this path.”

