Chelsea boss Maresca: Enzo growing in leadership

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's pleased with the form of Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentina midfielder has worked his way into Maresca's starting XI in recent months and the manager is delighted.

"We are very happy with Enzo," said Maresca, "Once again against Everton, he showed he is doing very well. 

"He was playing for one hour as a holding midfielder with Moi (Caicedo), then for the last half-an-hour we moved him in the pocket and we dropped Malo (Gusto) next to Moi, to change a little bit, and I feel that in both positions he was doing well.

"So he’s helping us a lot and also in terms of leadership he is growing, so we are happy with Enzo."

