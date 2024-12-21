Enzo: I want to play many years alongside Caicedo in Chelsea midfield

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has sung the praises of teammate Moises Caicedo.

Enzo admits he enjoys playing alongside the Ecuador international in midfield.

He told Sky Sports: "Sharing the pitch with Moi is incredible. I insisted a lot that he come to Chelsea when the club wanted to sign him. Now he's here and you can see he's not a normal player. 

"He is also a fantastic person, and he brings a lot to us as a team and as a teammate. 

"We get along really well with each other. Every day we understand each other better. He is an exceptional player. I hope to have many years with him on the pitch here at Chelsea."

