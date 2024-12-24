Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Enzo: Why things now better under Maresca

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez admits he feels settled at Stamford Bridge.

After early season doubts under manager Enzo Maresca, the Argentina midfielder is now establishing himself as a first-choice.

He told ESPN: "I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted.

"He (Maresca) explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go.

"On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working and with humility and showing that great things can be achieved. There is still a long way to go."

