Ennis signs new deal at Man Utd as he attempts to break into first team

Manchester United youngster Ethan Ennis has put pen to paper on a new contract.

The Red Devils have secured the signature of the talented 19-year-old for at least one more season.

His current deal was set to expire in the summer of 2025, per Manchester Evening News.

Now he will stick around at United for this and next season, hoping that he can break into the first team.

Ennis did feature in the club’s two preseason games so far, playing against Rosenborg and Rangers.