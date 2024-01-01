England coach Carsley insists Pickford wasn't dropped

England coach Lee Carsley insists Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford wasn't dropped for their Nations League win in Finland.

Crystal Palace keeper Dean Henderson stepped in for the 3-1 win.

Pickford was benched after Friday's defeat at Wembley against Greece, but Carsley insists that wasn't reason for the change.

"There was a case of getting a look at a few different players and we were always going to get a look at Dean in one of the games," he told ITV ahead of the game.

It marked Henderson's second appearance for England.