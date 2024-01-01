Keane slams Everton keeper Pickford

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane did not mince words last night.

Keane took aim at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of England and the entire Three Lions side.

Keane, who watched England lose 2-1 to Greece, didn't hold back with his criticism.

Speaking on ITV at the break, the ex-Republic of Ireland star stated: "What's he doing? ! Do it quickly. Brilliant defending, very unlucky by Greece but a lovely message for defenders - never give it up. He chased it and did brilliant. But not a good message from Pickford to send."

"Here again, he looks all over the place. He gets caught in no man's land. It's very jittery, Pickford," Ian Wright added.

Keane went on to say: "That will always be there with Pickford. He's not going to change now.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKeane RoyPickford JordanEverton
