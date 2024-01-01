England captain Kane: Saka outstanding for 120 minutes

England captain Harry Kane praised Bukayo Saka after his performance in their Euros quarterfinal win against Switzerland.

Arsenal attacker Saka scored in normal time and struck in the penalty shootout on Saturday.

Bayern Munich striker Kane said: “What a performance, the whole game.

“Playing in a position that he’s played before but that he’s not used to playing. He was our real outlet with the ball, he caused them problems all game.

“He got the goal he fully deserved with a fantastic finish, got us back in the game when we needed it most. Then without the ball as well, the work he put in, the shift he put in. The blocks, the tackles, right up until the 120th minute.

“And then to step up the way he did. I know the mentality he’s got and I knew he’d be comfortable at that situation even though what happened in the past. A fantastic night for him and he deserved it.”