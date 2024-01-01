Tribal Football
England captain Kane: No secret I've never won team trophy
England captain Harry Kane is desperate to win Sunday's Euros final.

It would mark a first  team trophy for the Bayern Munich striker at senior level for both club and country.

Ahead of facing Spain, the former Tottenham star said, "It's no secret that I haven't won a team trophy. "Every year that goes by, you are more determined and motivated to change that.

"Tomorrow night I have the opportunity to win one of the biggest you can ever win and make history with my nation. I am extremely proud to be English so, no question, I'd swap everything I've done in my career to have a special night and a win tomorrow evening, but that's not the case.

"A lot of hard work from now and until that moment. I'm ready to go and to make tomorrow night a special one."

