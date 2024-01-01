Kane: Bayern Munich move has brought new respect

England captain Harry Kane feels he's at the peak of his career.

The former Tottenham striker also believes his move to Bayern Munich has brought him a new respect from his peers around Europe.

He said: “I’d say that, from an outside point of view, I'm probably now respected more as one of the top strikers in the world.

“When you're at a club like Bayern Munich, that comes if you have a great season. It’s similar to Real Madrid, Barcelona and all the top, top clubs around the world.‌

“Maybe I now have a different kind of aura. Nothing's really changed in how I prepare, how I go into games, and my confidence is still the same as it’s been throughout my whole career.

“But maybe when you play for a club like Bayern, you get looked at in a different light. It’s good for me, because it raises my profile and helps me to really compete to be one of the best players in the world. People have their opinions. It’s just the way football fans are.

“But I am extremely proud of what I have achieved in my career so far - but I also know that I want to have trophies to show for it. I feel like I’ve got many years ahead of me, I feel like I’m at a real peak in my career, and hopefully for the next four or five years that will be the case.”