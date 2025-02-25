England boss Tuchel adds Brentford’s Cochrane to his backroom staff

Tribal Football
New England head coach Thomas Tuchel has added Brentford’s Justin Cochrane to his backroom staff.

The FA is set to confirm Cochrane’s appointment, with the 43-year-old expected to balance his England role while continuing as Brentford’s head of coaching.

Cochrane follows a line of black and minority ethnic coaches in the England setup, including Ashley Cole, Joleon Lescott, Chris Powell, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Having previously worked with England’s Under-16 and U-17 teams, Cochrane has come through the FA’s coaching pathway.

His coaching experience also includes spells at Manchester United and Tottenham, where he worked under FA technical director John McDermott.

