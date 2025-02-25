Frank discusses key Brentford improvement this season

Head coach Thomas Frank has lauded Brentford’s defensive solidity ahead of their home clash with Everton on Wednesday night.

The Bees have won four consecutive away games, including back-to-back clean sheets at West Ham and Leicester City.

However, Frank acknowledged the need to improve their form at Gtech Community Stadium after a five-match winless streak at home.

“We actually consistently perform well at home," said Frank to reporters.

“I know we haven’t won in the last few games but they have been good performances.

“I think we performed well against Tottenham but just couldn’t score. We created a lot of opportunities but couldn’t get it over the line.

“It’s all about our performances. The thing we have done very well over the last six games is that we’ve been even more solid.

“We’re still a big threat going forward, but defensively we’ve taken a step up if you look at the last four games. The amount of shots and xG has been going down considerably which is good."