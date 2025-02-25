Bournemouth's Jebbison snubs England and switches his allegiance to Canada

Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison will now be appearing for Canada at international level after making the switch from England.

The 21-year-old striker has agreed to represent Canada despite him making a number of appearances for the Three Lions at youth level, including for the Under 18s, Under 19s and Under 20s. He is yet to earn a call-up for the senior side at 21 years old which may have played a part in his decision to switch allegiances.

Jebbison was born in Oakville, Ontario, but is eligible to represent England, Canada and Jamaica through his parents. An official announcement from Canada Soccer is expected soon, reports The Athletic as he starts the process of his Fifa one-time change of association.

The talented youngster played for England at the U20 World Cup in 2023 but has been named in Canada's provisional squads for the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups. Canada head coach Jesse Marsch took personal charge of the pursuit of Jebbison and even went as far as creating a one-off Canada-themed pair of Air Jordans to gift to him.

Canada will face Mexico in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League finals in which Jebbison could play a part if his application is completed in time. The winner will advance to meet either Panama or the U.S. who are the current champions.