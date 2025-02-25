Everton boss Moyes says no contract discussions will start until relegation is avoided

Everton manager David Moyes has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Moyes was first asked on the decision not to award his side a late penalty in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United which was a controversial decison that could have helped them take away a crucial 3 points.

"I still feel exactly the same as I did at the time in the game. I thought it was a penalty kick and I was a little bit surprised he went to VAR. Then I watched it again in the changing room and was really surprised he went to VAR.

"Obviously we've been in touch to check it out and spoke with PGMOL. It's gone, it's past now. We can't do anything about it. It was disappointing we didn't get it but we move on."

The Everton head coach then moved on to player contracts for next season and he revealed that the club will not be making any decisions until they have secured safety from relegation.

"All the players will want their futures out and I understand. But, I think this club has only just got it's future sorted out and only recently got new owners in who are beginning to filter into the building.

"I've said that until we're completely safe we're not going to look into anyone's contract. Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.

"I want to be positive and say we're going to be in the Premier League but there's still work to do to do that. But, I do think we need to start making plans and putting things in place for another season in the league."

Team news was then discussed and Moyes Jesper Lindstrom, Tim Iroegbunam and "a few of the boys" have been suffering with a fever and flu-like symptoms but have all since recovered and are ready for this week’s game.

"(Lindstrøm) had a bit of fever, flu-like symptoms, which I knew about and he was struggling with it a little bit – he's recovered from it.

"Actually, there were a couple of the boys in the camp struggling with it – Tim (Iroegbunam) as well – but I think, at the moment, they're all fine.

"Nobody else back. Nathan Patterson has been back training – he's only been back a day but I think (Wednesday's game) is going to come too quick for him."