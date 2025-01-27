Endo on playing for Liverpool: It took me time to adapt, the intensity is so high

Endo onplaying for Liverpool: It took me time to adapt, the intensity is so high

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has spoken out about adapting to life at the club and the intensity of the Premier League over the past few seasons.

Since signing from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2023, Endo become an important asset for former manager Jurgen Klopp and now new boss Arne Slot.

The Japanese international opened up in episode three of the Red Machine podcast about how difficult it was to adapt to England’s top division and break into a side who are consistently challenging for every piece of silverware possible.

"The Premier League is very hard. It took me some time to adapt but here I play in Liverpool, so even in training the intensity is so high. We have a lot of quality players. I think it's also a good thing for me to adapt to the Premier League as well.

"We train like we play in the Premier League every day – I think that made us and me stronger."

Endo is known as one of the most reliable players in the Liverpool squad and is often brought off the bench to lock down a game and secure points for the Reds. He opened up more on his role in the side and the importance of relationships amongst the team.

"I think defensively it's about getting the ball back and trying to have good organisation in midfield," Endo added. "I think that's my style.”

"I would always try to maximise our team. I always try to help my teammates play well. I think that's also my strong point.

"If I play in the number six (role), I need to do the dirty job, of course! I need to have a good connection with defenders, but also help my teammates."

"If we want to be top players, you have to be both defensive and offensive as well. Of course, I need to defend well at least, but I always try to make a difference. I try to play very simple; I don't feel like I can be more creative, but I try to play simple and play forward and try to change sides."