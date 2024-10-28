Emile Heskey exclusive: Liverpool's contract crisis? I don't think...

Tribalfootball.com spoke exclusively to former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey about the club's contract situation as the deals of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold run down.

The trio are yet to pen new agreements, which would keep them from leaving for free at the end of the season. Each player has helped the Reds win every trophy in the game during their time at the club, but with Alexander-Arnold linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, Heskey believes this would hurt most of all if he was let go.

“I think the fans will probably feel a little bit hard done by in the sense that they love him. That’s because of the love for him, the way he plays and being a local lad as well,” he said.

“If you are talking about the three, they (the fans) will be more devastated that Trent’s left than anyone else. That’s because of the Liverpool connection, being a Liverpool fan, growing up as a kid, coming through the ranks, being this star now, helping him grow as a person that he is and then to leave like that...

“But again, it is his career so he decides what he decides but will he tarnish it? (his reputation at the club) Yes, he probably will tarnish it for a while but in the end everyone will realise what a legend he is and was."

When asked who he would keep if he could pick just two out of the three stars, Heskey said this was an impossible answer due to how important each player is in the tactical system.

“I don't know if I could pick two. When you think about it, they are all pivotal, who holds it all together at the back? Van Dijk. Who rolls into midfield and really starts delivering and picking people out? It’s Trent. Who finishes it all off? It’s Salah.

“So, you’ve got three different parts of it and they all work together so it’s difficult to say two out of the three, I couldn’t do that. Do I think they will all be there next season? I do believe so. It’s just about negotiations and really setting this aside, getting them signed and moving forward because they are legends of this game and they are legends of Liverpool.

“We can keep them; I don’t believe they want to leave in my eyes so we have got to do what we can do to keep them.”

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas