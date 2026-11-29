Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted his side need to turn performances into wins following their 2-2 Premier League draw with Ipswich on Saturday, November 28th.

Ipswich fought back twice to earn a valuable point at Portman Road, moving up to 15th, three points ahead of 18th place Sunderland.

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As for Aston Villa, they’ve now drawn their last four Premier League games and are without a win in seven across all competitions.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Emery admitted he was there were positives to take from the result, but that performances needed to turn into wins soon.

"A lot of things were positive, how we planned the match. So this draw isn't enough for us, but how we are doing with our structure with the players, playing with confidence, is good,” he said.

“We had chances, we dominated and then conceded. It's very difficult but we're competing well. We are getting more experiences together.

"We're closer to winning but we're not winning, the next match is our next challenge to continue this process."