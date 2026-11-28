Ipswich Town twice recovered from a goal down to claim a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, who are now unbeaten in 23 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams under Unai Emery (W15, D8).

The Tractor Boys had been halted in their tracks in recent weeks, and they welcomed a Villa side seeking a return to winning ways after drawing their previous three league games.

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Emery’s men should have taken the first step on the road to victory when Johan Manzambi’s cutback picked out Boubacar Kamara, but the Frenchman shot wide from close range.

It didn’t take long for Villa to strike first, though, as Manzambi played in Alysson to slot home a clinical finish which squirmed under Christian Walton.

However, another Brazilian restored parity for Ipswich a mere two minutes later, as the visitors failed to deal with Julio Enciso’s corner and Emersonn showed brilliant composure to fire his effort into the bottom corner.

But an entertaining first half took another twist when a third Brazilian got his name on the scoresheet. Ipswich failed to deal with John McGinn’s corner, allowing Pau Torres to play the ball on to Joao Gomes, who unleashed a superb acrobatic finish past Walton.

The Ipswich stopper then made an outstanding save to keep out Torres’ header, before Emersonn was inches away from restoring parity for Ipswich with a deflected strike which hit the post.

The hosts were determined not to roll over, and cancelled out Villa’s lead again when Leif Davis brilliantly headed home past Zion Suzuki at his near post from Enciso’s excellent delivery from the left-hand side.

This contest resembled a basketball match at times, with Walton then forced into a superb one-handed save to push McGinn’s curling shot the past.

Enciso continued to be a thorn in Villa’s side, and the Paraguayan wasn’t too far away from firing Ipswich ahead with a long-range effort which flew just wide.

Match stats Flashscore

The end-to-end action continued, as Nicolas Jackson agonisingly failed to connect with Manzambi’s enticing ball from the left-hand side, before Suzuki made a superb stop to push away Enciso’s strike.

Ultimately, the points were shared, with this result extending Villa’s unbeaten league run to eight games (W3, D5), however a run of four top-flight draws in a row will be a source of frustration for Emery.

Momentum Flashscore

Meanwhile, this was an impressive battling point for Ipswich in Gary O’Neil’s 100th Premier League game as a manager, but a six-match winless run in the league (D3, L3) is a cause for concern.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)