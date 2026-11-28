O'Neil admits Ipswich still 'need to improve on some things' after Aston Villa draw

Ipswich boss Gary O'Neil admitted his side 'need to improve on some things' following their hard-fought draw with Aston Villa on Saturday (November 28).

O’Neil’s side came from behind twice to earn a valuable point at Portman Road, moving above 18th placed Sunderland.

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Ipswich came from behind twice, first through Emersonn, who scored just two minutes after Alysson’s opener, and then Leif Davis.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, O’Neil said his side still ‘need to improve on some things'

"We had a go. We got caught once or twice. We are working on that - it is a step-up in level for the group from the Championship to the Premier League,” he said.

"We are doing it with a load of new players. Occasionally we get caught between phases, but it didn't stop us from having a right go.

"You learn a lot about yourself. Mentality wise, in the league we want to be the best team in the league.

"There is no excuse for us not having the best mentality. We just need to improve on some things. We need to dust the lads down and get them to perform again in 48 hours."