Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted he was 'frustrated' with his side's performance in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Ipswich on Saturday (November 28).

Ipswich fought back twice to earn a valuable point at Portman Road, moving up to 15th, three points ahead of 18th place Sunderland.

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As for Aston Villa, they’re now drawn their last four Premier League games and are without a win in seven across all competitions.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Emery admitted he was 'frustrated but it's football'.

"A lot of things were positive, how we planned the match. So this draw isn't enough for us, but how we are doing with our structure with the players, playing with confidence, is good,” he said.

“We had chances, we dominated and then conceded. It's very difficult but we're competing well. We are getting more experiences together. We're closer to winning but we're not winning, the next match is our next challenge to continue this process."

On the frustration around Ipswich's quick equaliser: "Frustrated but it's football. We can correct it in analysis. We have young and new players who are adapting and we'll keep going forward to understand how we can get better.

“We're scoring two goals which is positive but we needed to avoid some defensive actions."

On Aston Villa's first goal: "We are trying to build our tactical quality. This is the way because sometimes we're not winning but building for the future."