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Emery wants Aston Villa to wrap up Maatsen contract extension

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.Profimedia

Aston Villa are closing in on a new contract for defender Ian Maatsen, who has nailed down his place as Unai Emery's first choice left-back.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Villa so far this season and the club are keen to tie down his future at Villa Park.

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Maatsen's current contract runs until the end of the 2029/30 campaign, but an extension to those terms is close, as part of a deal that could reach 2032.

Emery is a big fan of the Dutchman, and he's personally spoken to the club to request a fresh contract for the former Chelsea man, as per Football Insider.

The move will also end the long-term speculation linking Maatsen with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils continue their search for a new left-back.

Luke Shaw is set to move on as a free agent in 2027 and former target Lewis Hall has now committed his future to Newcastle United.

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