Dorgu and Zirkzee scores as Man Utd hold Aston Villa in eight-goal thriller

Manchester United twice recovered from two-goal deficits to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa, yet failure to win means it's the first time the Red Devils have won just one of their opening 10 league games since 1972/73, leaving them 18th in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick was still in the United hot seat after his side overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League last time out.

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That should have been a springboard for the Red Devils to turn their season around but, within four unbelievable minutes, they were two goals down.

Alysson played a major role in both, sweeping home first-time through Senne Lammens’ legs following a swift passing move.

The Brazilian then caused the United stopper more problems, latching onto a loose ball and sending a shot through a crowd, which Lammens could only parry for a simple Nicolas Jackson finish.

The hosts needed a lift to stop this game from spiralling, and Boubacar Kamara provided just that when he brought down Matheus Cunha in the box with a mistimed sliding tackle, allowing Bruno Fernandes to halve the deficit from the spot.

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A flurry of United chances soon followed, with Cunha’s swerving effort pushed away by Zion Suzuki before Fernandes saw his shot deflected over and Kobbie Mainoo fired narrowly wide.

Amad Diallo then twice went close in a half that the hosts eventually bossed, and they finally equalised in the 44th minute through former Villa favourite Youri Tielemans, who buried Noussair Mazraoui’s pull-back with a first-time strike.

Remarkably, Alysson could have restored his side’s lead in a breathless first period, but his dink over Lammens bounced agonisingly off target.

A sense of belief might have been restored around Old Trafford, but once again, two quickfire goals poisoned the atmosphere.

Just three minutes after the restart, Diogo Dalot made a rash challenge, tripping Alysson and handing McGinn the chance to edge the visitors back in front from the spot, which he duly took.

Five minutes later, a chaotic set-piece saw Lenny Yoro’s header force his goalkeeper to tip the ball onto the woodwork, and Leon Goretzka followed in with his first Villa goal.

A quiet 30-minute period followed before Mason Mount struck the post with an 89th-minute volley, and fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee swept home in stoppage time.

Momentum Flashscore

That gave United a lifeline, and at the death, with the goalkeeper up for a corner, Patrick Dorgu struck a dramatic equaliser.

Unai Emery 200th Premier League game was certainly one to remember, with his side now unbeaten in six league encounters as a result (W3, D3).

Their head-to-head record may not have improved much, winning just one of their last eight (D2, L5), but a point does at least lift the Villans into the top half.

Two losses in 32 Premier League head-to-heads at Old Trafford (W24, D6) is an impressive record, yet that will do little to improve the general mood around Manchester, especially as a point isn’t enough to haul them out of the drop zone where they will remain for the international break.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)