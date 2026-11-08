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Emery rues late collapse as Aston Villa surrender lead at Man United

Emery rues late collapse as Aston Villa surrender lead at Man United
Emery rues late collapse as Aston Villa surrender lead at Man UnitedNews Images / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery admitted his side's dramatic 4-4 Premier League draw against Manchester United was difficult to accept after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Villa were leading 4-2 heading into stoppage time at Old Trafford before late strikes from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a point for the hosts.

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Speaking after his 200th Premier League match, Emery praised his players' overall performance but expressed frustration at their defensive lapses.

"It's difficult to accept this result because we were winning 4-2 in extra-time and how we conceded two goals is really painful," he told VillaTV.

The Spaniard acknowledged that his team showed resilience and controlled much of the second half but stressed the need to improve.

"There are very good things, but the last six minutes was really getting us upset," he added.

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