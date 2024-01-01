Emery says several players will start for Villa Under-21s side after long term injuries

Tribal Football
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has confirmed that Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara will play for Aston Villa Under-21s next week.

The two are pushing to be back involved with the first team after recovering from long term injuries.

Ahead of returning to the senior side after the international break, Emery wants to see them get some Under-21s game time.

"They are training very well," Emery said about the duo in his press conference. 

"They started to be 100 per cent completely training with us last week.

"The plan with them is to try and start playing with under-21s next week for 45 minutes. After the break they will be available if everything goes well.

