Mings back on Villa training pitch

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is back on the training pitch.

Mings suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the first match of last season against Newcastle.

As a result of the knee injury, the Englishman has been out for more than a year, but now there is good news.

A video from Aston Villa yesterday shows that Mings is back on the training ground.