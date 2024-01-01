Digne says Villa "have to keep working" after spectacular start to season

Digne says Villa "have to keep working" after spectacular start to the season

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne says they need to focus and keep working hard if they're to continue their strong start to the season.

The left-back has started all five top-flight games so far this season, leading his side to third in the table just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Digne is expecting a hard match against newly promoted side Ipswich Town this weekend as they look to carry their form of 5 wins on the bounce.

“It will be a tough game. The Premier League is always very hard and away matches are more difficult to play.

“I watched their first game against Liverpool and they were doing really well. We have to be focussed.”

Hard work as well as a mentality engrained into them from manager Unai Emery is what has transformed this Villa side, says Digne.

“It’s good to be a Villa player and a Villa fan at the moment.

“We are doing well, playing well, with 12 points out of 15. It was important for us to start the season really well and achieve the position we want at the end of the season.

“We have to keep working. Since the manager arrived, he brought a new mentality of work and now everybody is of the same mentality, same focus.

“I think the energy and the spirit is really good.”