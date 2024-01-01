Kamara hands Villa training boost

Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara was a welcome addition to team training this week.

The Premier League club are stepping up preparations for the league action to resume this weekend.

Villa, who will also be in the Champions League group stage, are delighted to have Kamara back from a knee ligament injury.

He is not the only player who is coming back, with centre-back Tyrone Mings also returning to action.

While manager Unai Emery will ease in the two players, he will have more options at his disposal in the coming months.

Villa are set to take on Everton at home in the Premier League on Saturday.