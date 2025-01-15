Emery admits Villa must sell to buy

Emery admits Villa can only signs players if it means selling another this winter

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery admitted that further signings this month needed to be offset by sales.

The club has brought in forward Donyell Malen for competition, as he can play centrally and on the wings.

Whether they get more deals done, Emery admitted, would depend on if they can sell players as well.

Emery said: "We are alert and we want to always be ready to improve the squad with the players and, of course, sometimes some players want to leave us for different circumstances as well.

“We are moving forward with some circumstances like I am telling you from today until the last day of the window.

"If we are changing one player, Malen and Jaden (Philogene leaving), that’s the first. Maybe two or three players more, we can do another deal of some players leaving and some players joining us."