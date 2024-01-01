Emery relieved as Villa see off Wolves

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was relieved after their derby win against Wolves.

Matheus Cunha had Wolves ahead before Villa stormed back through goals from Ollie Watkins, Ezra Konsa and Jhon Duran.

Emery said: "We want to win matches easier than we did. We are showing how difficult it is to win in the Premier League - last week against Everton.

"We were suffering in the first half but the second half was completely different. I am very happy because we won. It was very important we changed our energy and we played to win in the second half."

On Duran, he added: "Good impact again. The most important thing is we won. We will need all the players in the matches we play in the next few weeks."