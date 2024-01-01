O’Neil says Wolves need "to find a way to get a win" against Villa

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil believes they have to overcome a serious test at the weekend in facing Aston Villa.

The Molineux Stadium club are not enjoying the best of starts to the season, at least when it comes to their results.

While performances have been impressive, O’Neil knows they have to best Villa to avoid losing four of their first five Premier League games.

“The fans can feel that there’s still a lot of potential and quality and things to get behind because you can see it and feel it from them at the end,” O’Neil said.

“There’s no way you could go away from that game, knowing a thing or two about football, and not go ‘that Wolves team can play, they are a threat’.

“But we’ve still lost a lot of matches so far this season and we need to find a way, whether it’s against Villa or Liverpool or Manchester City. We need to keep working and keep trying to find a way to get a win.

“Obviously we will be judged on results, which everyone can understand. But the run of fixtures is brutal and we will be second favorites probably in all of them, with everybody. We are then having to upset the odds every week.

“My job is making sure we refocus and get ready instantly for the next one. As you saw with Aston Villa’s performance (a 3-0 win at Swiss club Young Boys on Tuesday), they’re in a real rich vein of form, the club’s on a high having just got back into the Champions League, so it will be another massive test.”