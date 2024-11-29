Emery on Villa star Kamara's progress: He has a big potential to continue exploiting

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has backed Boubacar Kamara to improve even further.

The midfielder put in an impressive display in the team’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Juventus on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was a regular last season but had knee surgery in February.

Emery said post-game: "He’s very important. He has come back. He goes as a six number. 

“He’s giving us a lot of balance, he progressed a lot last year before his injury, playing and with confidence in the build-up. 

“He is helping us in this direction. He has a big potential to continue exploiting."

 

