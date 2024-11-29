Emery on Villa star Kamara's progress: He has a big potential to continue exploiting

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has backed Boubacar Kamara to improve even further.

The midfielder put in an impressive display in the team’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Juventus on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old Frenchman was a regular last season but had knee surgery in February.

Emery said post-game: "He’s very important. He has come back. He goes as a six number.

“He’s giving us a lot of balance, he progressed a lot last year before his injury, playing and with confidence in the build-up.

“He is helping us in this direction. He has a big potential to continue exploiting."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play