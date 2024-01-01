Emery keen to add to Villa squad

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he'd like to add to his squad this week.

Emery, after defeat to Arsenal, says his squad remains short.

He said: “We are trying to be demanding how we can improve the squad, how we can improve some circumstances.

"Maybe we will need time to be stronger and this week we are going to analyse if there’s something we can add."

Emery also said: "We are trying to do our way. Every match is a challenge for us. The most difficult thing is to win again and again. We are more or less a winning team, but we still have work to do to improve. We are getting lots of information from the players. This is our work."