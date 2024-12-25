Emery convinced by potential of young Villa midfield

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is convinced by the potential of his midfield.

Emery says his young midfielders are still adapting to eachother, particularly with Boubacar Kamara now fully fit.

He stated: “We are building the team.

“After the adaptation of Amadou Onana, he is getting better, but there is still work to do for everything we want to get from him.

“(Boubacar) Kamara, last year he was playing fantastic. He was getting injured and now he is coming back really strong, feeling comfortable and feeling in good form.

“We have to try to use our players with their qualities, skill, capacity and combinations we can have.

“Youri Tielemans can play as a midfielder, 6, 8 and 10 like he played (against Man City), and last year.

“With Ross Barkley, we are feeling the same. He is really working very well. His adaptation has been fantastic with us. As always, I am pushing to get more from him.

“Now we are more or less trying to get our structure as strong as possible, and thinking as well with the players we have in different matches.

“The last match we played with Amadou and Kamara, was a very good practice we did, performing very well, both players, and keeping the same structure right that we have. This is the way.

“I want from them, the same mentality to play in different combinations. Last Saturday was a fantastic job they did, Kamara and Onana.

“I am firstly looking to impose and dominate with our structure.

“The matches being different, we can adapt more or less with our opponent. My choice is the feeling that day as well, with the opponent and characteristics.”