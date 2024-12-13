Tielemans on life at Villa this season: I feel great, I feel like I’m in that rhythm

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans admits to enjoying life at the Midlands club this season.

The Belgian has been joined by compatriot Amadou Onana from Everton, and they have formed an excellent partnership.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking about his status as a regular starter, the 27-year-old admitted he was pleased with his contribution.

He stated to reporters: "Listen, I feel great. I feel like I’m in that rhythm. I just want to play games, that’s it."

Asked about upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest, he added: "Everyone has (been surprised at their start to the season).

"We know they have a good team with some experienced players. They deserve it.

"They’ve had really good results against tough opponents, and they’ve kept a lot of clean sheets.

"It is really important to defend well as a team. It will be a big challenge for us."