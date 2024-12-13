Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Amorim sends Man Utd squad transfer warning as January window approaches
Arteta names replacement for Arsenal sporting director Edu who left to join Marinakis

Tielemans on life at Villa this season: I feel great, I feel like I’m in that rhythm

Ansser Sadiq
Tielemans on life at Villa this season: I feel great, I feel like I’m in that rhythm
Tielemans on life at Villa this season: I feel great, I feel like I’m in that rhythmAction Plus
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans admits to enjoying life at the Midlands club this season. 

The Belgian has been joined by compatriot Amadou Onana from Everton, and they have formed an excellent partnership. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking about his status as a regular starter, the 27-year-old admitted he was pleased with his contribution. 

He stated to reporters: "Listen, I feel great. I feel like I’m in that rhythm. I just want to play games, that’s it." 

Asked about upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest, he added: "Everyone has (been surprised at their start to the season).  

"We know they have a good team with some experienced players. They deserve it.  

"They’ve had really good results against tough opponents, and they’ve kept a lot of clean sheets.  

"It is really important to defend well as a team. It will be a big challenge for us." 

Mentions
Tielemans YouriOnana AmadouAston VillaEvertonNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Forest boss Nuno: I'm not looking up to Aston Villa
Villa striker Watkins could miss Forest game due to thigh injury with Duran set to step up
Barkley on Villa's win over RB Leipzig: That’s our focus, that’s our aim, to get through