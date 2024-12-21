Tielemans insists Villa worthy winners against Man City

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans says victory over Manchester City was deserved.

The Villans were good value for their 2-1 win in Saturday's early kickoff at Villa Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tielemans later said: "We played really well, some really good football, and defended when we needed to."

On his pass before the first goal struck by Jhon Duran, he said: "I saw the space and just tried to pass it as good as I could, so I'm really happy about it. I was a bit freer in the role my manager asked me to play in. The fact we were on the ball more meant we could play our game.

"It's always calculating the risk if you want to stay on the ball and be brave. But today we really deserved the win, we showed we can play good football."

On Manchester City's poor form. Tielemans added: "I'm not here to make the headlines, they are a really good side and you have to be aware of their threat. They are on a bad run, I'm sure they will get out of it".