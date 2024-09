Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush calm missing Forest move

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush insists he's calm missing a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Egypt international was linked with several English clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

A move to the City Ground appeared close, but eventually fell through.

After victory over Hoffenheim yesterday, Marmoush was asked about the on-off Forest move.

"I'm very happy that I'm here. I've felt comfortable here the whole time," he insisted at the final whistle.