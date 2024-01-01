DONE DEAL: Eintracht Frankfurt sign Brighton midfielder Dahoud

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Dahoud moves to Eintracht Frankfurt in a permanent transfer for undisclosed terms.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “This is an opportunity for Mo to play again in the Bundesliga, an environment he knows well from his time with Dortmund and Stuttgart.

“We wish him all the best for his future and thank him for his efforts during his time with the club.”

At Brighton, Dahoud made 14 appearances in all competitions.