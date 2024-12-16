Egyptian great Aboutrika: What I know about Salah and Liverpool contract talks

Egyptian great Mohamed Aboutrika is convinced Mohamed Salah's preference is to sign a new contract and stay with Liverpool.

Salah's current deal expires in June, though he now has a new contract offer in front of him.

Aboutrika told Bein Sport: "Regardless of what was said about the contract, he speaks with his feet.

"I always prefer that football players speak with their feet rather than their tongues. Let others speak for you.

"Your performance and numbers – every time there are new records – speak for you. So I think he is putting more pressure on Liverpool’s management and owners to renew his contract."

He also stated: "Even on a personal level, he cares about all the details on and off the field.

"He offers something new every year, so I think it is an exceptional start. Salah’s 13 (Premier League) goals brought Liverpool 11 points this season, and without him, I think Liverpool would not have been at the top."

