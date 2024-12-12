Alisson: What Liverpool's dressing room think of Salah's contract talks...

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is urging teammate Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract.

Salah's current deal expires in June and he struck the winner in their Champions League win at Girona, which also marked Alisson's comeback game after long-term injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian told ESPN of the striker's situation afterwards: "We all want him to renew his contract, to remain at the club.

"I want the best for the club and the best for him.

"He's very calm. He doesn't seem to let this type of situation affect him.

"He's mentally very focused on his aims."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play