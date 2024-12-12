Alisson: What Liverpool's dressing room think of Salah's contract talks...

Tribal Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is urging teammate Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract.

Salah's current deal expires in June and he struck the winner in their Champions League win at Girona, which also marked Alisson's comeback game after long-term injury.

The Brazilian told ESPN of the striker's situation afterwards: "We all want him to renew his contract, to remain at the club.

"I want the best for the club and the best for him.

"He's very calm. He doesn't seem to let this type of situation affect him.

"He's mentally very focused on his aims."

 

