Egypt coach Micali unsure of Liverpool ace Salah commitment

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has turned down the chance to go to the summer Olympics.

Salah was expected to join up with his Egypt teammates for the Paris games in August.

However, Egypt Olympic boss Rugero Micali was unable to persuade him to come into the squad.

Micali said: “We have 10 names under consideration and we will choose three players from them.

“We’re still awaiting the outcome of communication with Salah and his club Liverpool through the Egyptian Football Association. We definitely want him with us. I wish Salah could play with us at the Olympics.

“It’s always good for a player to be involved, but we don’t interfere in players’ clubs about whether or not they’re in the squad.”

