Rooney takes swipe at Liverpool ace Salah

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has slammed Mohamed Salah this week.

The former England captain has taken a surprising swipe at the Egyptian winger.

Salah’s penalty shootout antics with Egypt were the subject of Rooney’s tirade.

“I don’t get players who go fifth (in a penalty shootout)," Rooney told The Overlap, referencing Egypt vs. Senegal at AFCON in 2021. 

"Salah went fifth with Egypt. They’re doing it to try and get the glory of winning the game, I don’t get it, it might never get to you.

“For me, you’d have your best penalty taker go number one, second best number two, and so on. You might never get to number five, so it doesn’t make sense for me. If you start well, and they miss, you’ve got a better chance (of winning).”

