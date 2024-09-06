Eghbali seeks to buy Boehly out of Chelsea as tensions rise

Tribal Football
Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have fallen out.

Bloomberg says tensions are so high that both Boehly and Eghbali's ClearLake Capital have explored buying eachother out.

It's suggested disagreements over transfer policy and the team's performance has seen the two men at odds over Chelsea's direction.

For Eghbali, there are no plans to sell-up, however, and instead he would be open to increasing his stake by buying out Boehly.

Clearlake owns more than 60 per cent of the club with Boehly, US businessman Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss holding the remainder.

