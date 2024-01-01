Chelsea defender Cucurella: Palmer eased Haaland tension

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella admits that a teammate attempted to clear the air with Erling Haaland.

The Spaniard does not have the best relationship with the Norway forward, who took offense to comments Cucurella made during Euro 2024.

Cucurella’s celebrations after Spain won that tournament included a song which referenced the Manchester City striker.

After Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City, Haaland admitted he was not pleased with Cucurella.

Speaking to Efe, Cucurella said: “A lot of attention was given to that (the song) and these things happen.

“I am very happy and I think that if someone has a song sung with his name it is because he is a top player or a world star, the name of a player who is not known would not be used.

“Everyone is happy because he scored and I am still just as happy to win the Euro. I would do it again, these things happen and that is all.

“In the end, in England they took it a little out of context and I don't think he (Haaland) understood it either.

“He read what they said and took it a little personally.

“Nowadays people take things very personally, but then they had some awards and my colleague (Cole) Palmer asked him about me and that was it. It was just an anecdote.”