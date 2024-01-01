Chelsea make surprise Palmer Euro decision

Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and Ben Chilwell will not be playing in the Conference League.

The duo have been removed from the club’s 25 man squad for the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palmer, midfielder Romeo Lavia and defender Wesley Fofana are all absent.

While Chilwell is out because he is not in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans, the other absences are unusual.

Per the BBC and other sources, Chelsea are keeping certain players out of the squad as they do not want to play them in every game this season.

The likes of Palmer and Lavia will be Premier League starters, but will give way in midweek.