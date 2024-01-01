EFL side with Prem AGAINST Leicester

Leicester City's successful appeal against PSR restrictions by the Premier League has come as a surprise to many.

The top flight club cannot be deducted points for incurring more than allowed losses last year, because they were a Championship club at the time.

Given the Premier League and EFL are separate, the top flight was said to not have jurisdiction last term.

Now the EFL has weighed in on the matter, releasing a statement about the verdict.

"We are currently reviewing the decision in full and will reserve any further substantive comment until any possible appeal process initiated by the Premier League has concluded, and or any action is taken by the EFL," the EFL said.

"We share the frustrations of the Premier League. It cannot be right that clubs potentially escape the scrutiny of the agreed rules and sanctions due to movement across the divisions.

"Cost control rules have been agreed by the member clubs of the Premier League and EFL, and it is incumbent on the leagues to apply the rules as intended to uphold the integrity of competitions, with clubs required to act in utmost good faith towards one another for the benefit of all clubs and their supporters."